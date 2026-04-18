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Supermarket Siege in Kyiv Ends with Gunman's Death

A man opened fire in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, leading to a tense standoff in a supermarket, which ended with the police killing the attacker. Reports indicate casualties, with the exact number still being ascertained. Mayor Klitschko confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries from the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:21 IST
Supermarket Siege in Kyiv Ends with Gunman's Death
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A tense standoff unfolded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district as a gunman opened fire, resulting in casualties, with the police ultimately killing the attacker. The incident began when the man barricaded himself inside a supermarket. The situation remains under investigation, as officials work to verify the casualty count.

The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, revealed that the suspect fatally shot two people. It was reported that more lives were lost inside the store. The head of the Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, confirmed the attacker's death on the social media platform Telegram.

Special forces intervened, storming the supermarket to neutralize the threat. Despite attempts by negotiators to communicate with the shooter, he continued his violent spree, even injuring a policeman during his apprehension. A total of 10 individuals are currently receiving hospital treatment, while five more sustained injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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