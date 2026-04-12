Asha Bhosle: The Voice That Transcended Generations

Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer and voice behind some of India's most beloved songs, died at the age of 92. Her contribution to Hindi music is unparalleled, with a career that not only spanned decades but also revolutionized the industry with her unique style.

Rising to stardom alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle carved her own niche with her distinctive voice and versatility. Known for her ability to adapt across genres, she remained relevant in an evolving music scene, mastering everything from classical ghazals to international pop collaborations.

Survived by her son Anand, Bhosle was not just a voice but a formidable presence in global music. Her work with legends like R D Burman, along with numerous accolades, testify to her enduring impact. As the world mourns her passing, her spirit continues to echo through her extensive discography.

(With inputs from agencies.)