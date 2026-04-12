Geordin Hill-Lewis Takes Helm of South Africa's Democratic Alliance
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance. As the second-largest party in the ruling coalition, the DA aims to expand its influence. Hill-Lewis is expected to maintain the party's existing policies as he seeks to grow its power.
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been chosen as the leader of South Africa's Democratic Alliance, signaling a potential shift in the political landscape ahead of this year's local elections.
Hill-Lewis, 39, takes over from Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and is expected to carry forward the pro-business policies established by his predecessor. The Democratic Alliance has been in a coalition with the African National Congress since 2024, challenging the ANC on national issues like health insurance and affirmative action.
With the DA currently holding 22% of seats in parliament, Hill-Lewis aims to build the party into South Africa's largest political entity. His leadership may set the stage for significant changes in the country's political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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