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BSH Home Appliances Targets Major Market Share in India's Vibrant Landscape

BSH Home Appliances aims to capture an 8% market share in India by 2030, backed by retail expansion, local production, and strategic investments in high-growth segments. With significant growth recorded in recent years, the company is enhancing its 'Make in India' strategy, viewing India as an innovation and production hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:50 IST
BSH Home Appliances Targets Major Market Share in India's Vibrant Landscape

BSH Home Appliances is positioning itself to secure an 8% market share in India by 2030, driven by category expansion, intensified retail efforts, and targeted investments in burgeoning segments.

Having outpaced competitors with a remarkable 15% growth in 2025, and an impressive 53% rise in early 2026, BSH is bolstering its presence across the subcontinent. The strategy includes the addition of 100 brand stores annually, aiming for over 500 locations by decade's end.

The company's 'Make in India' initiative aims for 90% localization by 2030, enhancing its production facilities. Despite global geopolitical challenges and price adjustments, BSH remains confident of maintaining growth, emphasizing India's pivotal role as both a domestic and export hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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