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Aarit Kapil: India's Youngest Chess Prodigy Sets New Records

Delhi's 10-year-old Aarit Kapil achieved an International Master norm in chess, becoming India's youngest to do so, following a notable performance in an international tournament in Spain. His strategic play against top competitors, like Samuel Asaka of Australia, demonstrates his potential to become a major chess figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:54 IST
Aarit Kapil: India's Youngest Chess Prodigy Sets New Records
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's chess sensation Aarit Kapil, merely 10 years and seven months old, has etched his name in the history books as the youngest Indian to secure an International Master norm. Competing in an international tournament in Menorca, Spain, Aarit impressed with strategic acumen and resilience, particularly in his final round against Australia's Samuel Asaka.

This achievement is especially significant given Aarit's earlier victory over Kazakhstan's Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek. Aarit's performance hints at a promising future akin to Indian chess luminaries like D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa.

Ranked second globally for his birth year, Aarit's journey is marked by a pivotal win at the national under-11 championship. His draw with Argentina's Oro Faustino, a rising star often dubbed the 'Messi of Chess', further underscores his growing prominence in the chequered world.

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