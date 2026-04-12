Asha Bhosle: The Enduring Legacy of a Musical Maestro

The music world is mourning the loss of iconic singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. Classical singer Rahul Deshpande expressed profound sorrow, emphasizing Bhosle's immense influence and the high performance standards she set across diverse genres, including film and devotional music.

Deshpande, reflecting on her unparalleled vocal versatility, noted the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Her ability to express deep emotions through her music is unmatched and will be cherished by future generations, he asserted, acknowledging his gratitude for having interacted with Bhosle on personal and professional levels.

Srinivas Joshi, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal's working president, recounted her long and warm association with Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. He lamented the missed opportunity for a collaborative album and extended the family's heartfelt tributes to this legendary figure who shaped the music industry.