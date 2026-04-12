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Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice Silenced

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Known for her genre-defying voice, she created her own legacy in Hindi cinema. Condolences were expressed by many, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at Shivaji Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:34 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice Silenced
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who crafted her own niche in Hindi playback singing, passed away at 92. Bhosle, stepping out from under the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar, had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital with a chest infection.

Rahul Gandhi, expressing grief over Bhosle's passing, highlighted the eternal nature of her art and offered condolences to her family and admirers.

The final rites for Bhosle will take place on Monday at Shivaji Park. Her son Anand stated that public respects can be paid in the morning at her residence, Casa Grande.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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