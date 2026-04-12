The End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Melodic Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mourned the death of Asha Bhosle, citing her as a significant bridge between past and present generations in music. The renowned playback singer passed away at 92 due to multiple organ failure. Her contributions to the Indian film industry spanned over eight decades.

Known for her versatility, Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in various languages. Her voice, marked by romantic melodies, ghazals, and peppy tracks, touched countless hearts. Even Indian government officials and ministers like H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi recognized her as a 'towering legend' and 'unparalleled singer.'

The entire music fraternity mourns the loss of Bhosle. Her immense impact on Indian cinema and music remains unmatched. Leaders and admirers offer heartfelt condolences, noting her legacy will inspire future artists, despite her physical absence.