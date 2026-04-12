Farewell to the Empress of Melody: Asha Bhosle's Lasting Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior state leaders saluted legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Bhosle, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards, died following multiple organ failure. Patel, expressing his sorrow on social media platform X, dubbed her the 'Sur Samragni' and acknowledged her lively and diverse singing that left a permanent impression on the music industry.

Paying homage, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi remarked that Bhosle's voice signified not just music but an entire epoch, with every song deeply emotive and magical. He added that artists of her caliber never fully depart, living on through their timeless melodies and cherished memories.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, described Bhosle's demise as soul-shattering, emphasizing her role in elevating Indian music and representing Indian culture wholeheartedly. Bhosle's career, which spanned over eight decades and saw the recording of 12,000 songs, positioned her as one of the longest-performing singers in the global music scene, a legacy that will endure the test of time.