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End of an Era: Indian Idol Contestants Mourn Asha Bhosle's Passing

Indian Idol Season 16 contestants paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92. Her influence, described as marking the end of an era, was remembered at her Mumbai home. Contestants expressed how her music shaped their journeys. Bhosle was honored with state ceremonies and widespread mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:01 IST
End of an Era: Indian Idol Contestants Mourn Asha Bhosle's Passing
Asha Bhosle, Indian Idol 16 contestant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a somber gathering, Indian Idol Season 16 contestants visited the Mumbai residence of Asha Bhosle to bid farewell to the legendary playback singer. Marking the end of an era, they honored her indelible influence on their musical journeys.

On April 13, the bereaved group paid respects as Asha Bhosle's body lay draped in the Tricolour, signifying a state honor. Contestant Manraj shared their hasty tribute upon hearing of her passing, reflecting on lifelong lessons from her music.

Emotions ran high, with contestant Anshika cherishing a personal connection with Bhosle, citing their shared stage moments. Asha Bhosle's legacy as a versatile singer spanning multiple genres endures, continuing to inspire countless aspiring musicians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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