Honoring Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs: A Legacy of Courage
Leaders from Punjab and Haryana commemorated the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, emphasizing the enduring legacy of their bravery and sacrifice. The massacre remains a pivotal moment in India's freedom struggle, serving as an eternal reminder of valor against tyranny and inspiring future generations.
- Country:
- India
Leaders from Punjab and Haryana gathered on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a tragic event in 1919 that remains etched in India's history.
Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the heroism displayed by the martyrs who fought bravely against colonial oppression. Their sacrifices continue to inspire patriotism in future generations.
Other leaders, including Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, reiterated the massacre's significance as a dark chapter that galvanized the nation, ensuring the heroes' legacy of courage and selflessness is never forgotten.