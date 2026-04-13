Left Menu

Honoring Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs: A Legacy of Courage

Leaders from Punjab and Haryana commemorated the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims, emphasizing the enduring legacy of their bravery and sacrifice. The massacre remains a pivotal moment in India's freedom struggle, serving as an eternal reminder of valor against tyranny and inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:25 IST
Honoring Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs: A Legacy of Courage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from Punjab and Haryana gathered on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a tragic event in 1919 that remains etched in India's history.

Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the heroism displayed by the martyrs who fought bravely against colonial oppression. Their sacrifices continue to inspire patriotism in future generations.

Other leaders, including Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, reiterated the massacre's significance as a dark chapter that galvanized the nation, ensuring the heroes' legacy of courage and selflessness is never forgotten.

TRENDING

1
EU Urges Unified Action on Energy Prices Amid Rising Costs

EU Urges Unified Action on Energy Prices Amid Rising Costs

 Global
2
Owaisi Criticizes Modi and Mamata: 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

Owaisi Criticizes Modi and Mamata: 'Two Sides of the Same Coin'

 India
3
Supreme Court Takes Ghaziabad Police to Task Over Delayed FIR in Tragic Child Case

Supreme Court Takes Ghaziabad Police to Task Over Delayed FIR in Tragic Chil...

 India
4
Umar Khalid Seeks Supreme Court Bail Review Amid 2020 Delhi Riots Allegations

Umar Khalid Seeks Supreme Court Bail Review Amid 2020 Delhi Riots Allegation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026