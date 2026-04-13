Honoring Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs: A Legacy of Courage

Leaders from Punjab and Haryana gathered on Monday to pay tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a tragic event in 1919 that remains etched in India's history.

Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the heroism displayed by the martyrs who fought bravely against colonial oppression. Their sacrifices continue to inspire patriotism in future generations.

Other leaders, including Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, reiterated the massacre's significance as a dark chapter that galvanized the nation, ensuring the heroes' legacy of courage and selflessness is never forgotten.