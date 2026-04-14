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Trial Resumes in the Gripping Saga of Maradona's Death

A new trial is set to commence regarding the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, as his medical team faces negligent homicide charges. The retrial occurs after a previous mistrial, focusing on allegations of inadequate care during Maradona's recovery from brain surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:49 IST
Trial Resumes in the Gripping Saga of Maradona's Death
trial

The courtroom spotlight returns as a new trial commences over the death of Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona. Seven members of his medical team face negligent homicide charges nearly a year after a previous mistrial.

Maradona, a fixture in Argentine culture from artworks to personal tributes, succumbed to a heart attack in 2020 following brain surgery. The San Isidro court will scrutinize evidence against his medical team, with testimonies from about 100 witnesses regarding alleged negligence surrounding his care.

Defense arguments cite the inevitability of Maradona's death due to his chronic health issues, while prosecutors argue a 'theatre of horror' scenario unfolded, labeling care as deficient. Convictions could lead to prison sentences from eight to 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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