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Global Campaign Amplifies Balochistan Human Rights Crisis

A protest by the Baloch National Movement outside 10 Downing Street in London highlighted human rights issues in Balochistan. The demonstration aimed to raise global awareness and called for international intervention, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability amid allegations of enforced disappearances and mistreatment of women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:20 IST
Global Campaign Amplifies Balochistan Human Rights Crisis
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration highlighting human rights concerns in Balochistan outside 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo: X/@BNM_UK_chapter). Image Credit: ANI
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  • United Kingdom

In a fervent plea for justice and accountability, the Baloch National Movement organized a protest outside 10 Downing Street in London as part of a global campaign to address human rights concerns in Balochistan. The demonstration was a clarion call for the international community to take notice and act on issues of justice, dignity, and accountability.

Drawing attention to the martyrs of Murgaap, participants paid tribute to Ghulam Muhammad, Lala Muneer, and Sher Muhammad, whose sacrifices are seen as beacons of inspiration in the ongoing struggle for human rights. The peaceful demonstration underscored the dire need for international engagement on the plight of Baloch women and children, who face threats of enforced disappearances.

Despite repeated claims of state terrorism and calls for sanctions against Pakistani authorities, the government maintains its stance, arguing that operations in Balochistan target militancy and aim for stabilization. The activists, however, contend that such measures encroach on freedoms and justify overreach, urging a more nuanced international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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