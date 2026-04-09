Global Campaign Amplifies Balochistan Human Rights Crisis

In a fervent plea for justice and accountability, the Baloch National Movement organized a protest outside 10 Downing Street in London as part of a global campaign to address human rights concerns in Balochistan. The demonstration was a clarion call for the international community to take notice and act on issues of justice, dignity, and accountability.

Drawing attention to the martyrs of Murgaap, participants paid tribute to Ghulam Muhammad, Lala Muneer, and Sher Muhammad, whose sacrifices are seen as beacons of inspiration in the ongoing struggle for human rights. The peaceful demonstration underscored the dire need for international engagement on the plight of Baloch women and children, who face threats of enforced disappearances.

Despite repeated claims of state terrorism and calls for sanctions against Pakistani authorities, the government maintains its stance, arguing that operations in Balochistan target militancy and aim for stabilization. The activists, however, contend that such measures encroach on freedoms and justify overreach, urging a more nuanced international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)