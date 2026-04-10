Redefining Gen Z: Catalysts of Change

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh challenged misconceptions about Gen Z, emphasizing their independence and acceptance of diversity during a speech at Noida International University's convocation.

Singh acknowledged the stereotypes of laziness and entitlement attributed to Gen Z, but argued this generation is, in fact, self-driven and collaborative.

He urged students to create their own paths and highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that nearly 60% of the population is under 30, which he considers a national strength.