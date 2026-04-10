Redefining Gen Z: Catalysts of Change
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commends Gen Z for their self-reliance and openness to diversity, countering stereotypes of laziness. Speaking at Noida International University, he emphasized their innovative strength and adaptability, encouraging students to forge individual paths and acknowledging India's youthful demographic as a national asset.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh challenged misconceptions about Gen Z, emphasizing their independence and acceptance of diversity during a speech at Noida International University's convocation.
Singh acknowledged the stereotypes of laziness and entitlement attributed to Gen Z, but argued this generation is, in fact, self-driven and collaborative.
He urged students to create their own paths and highlighted India's demographic advantage, noting that nearly 60% of the population is under 30, which he considers a national strength.
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