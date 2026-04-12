Gen Z Activism Secures Journalist's Release in Nepal

A journalist, Roshan Pokharel, who faced legal action after allegedly using abusive language against Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his YouTube channel, has been released from custody in Panchthar district, eastern Nepal.

The arrest, criticized by Gen Z activists, highlighted concerns over the suppression of free speech under the guise of legal action. Pokharel, detained for four days, was released on personal guarantee after significant public outcry.

This event stands as a reminder of the delicate balance between a government's authority and individual freedom, especially in light of Prime Minister Shah's history as a former YouTuber known for his critical rap songs.