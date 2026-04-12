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Gen Z Activism Secures Journalist's Release in Nepal

Roshan Pokharel, a journalist arrested for using abusive language against Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his YouTube channel 'Hades,' was released after four days due to pressure from Gen Z activists. The incident highlights the tension between freedom of expression and perceived governmental authoritarianism in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:14 IST
Gen Z Activism Secures Journalist's Release in Nepal
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

A journalist, Roshan Pokharel, who faced legal action after allegedly using abusive language against Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his YouTube channel, has been released from custody in Panchthar district, eastern Nepal.

The arrest, criticized by Gen Z activists, highlighted concerns over the suppression of free speech under the guise of legal action. Pokharel, detained for four days, was released on personal guarantee after significant public outcry.

This event stands as a reminder of the delicate balance between a government's authority and individual freedom, especially in light of Prime Minister Shah's history as a former YouTuber known for his critical rap songs.

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