Peace Accord Marks New Era for Mizoram: The End of Hmar Insurgency

The government of Mizoram has taken a significant step towards peace by signing a historic accord with the Lalhmingthanga Sanate-led faction of the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on Tuesday. This agreement is viewed as the conclusion of longstanding insurgency in the region.

The bilateral accord emphasizes a development-oriented roadmap for the Sinlung Hills Council region, introducing infrastructure boosts, budget increases, and improved connectivity. Official recognition of the Hmar festival Sikpui Ruoi is also part of this deal.

Backed by an agreement signed by Mizoram Home Secretary David Lalthantluanga and HPC(D) president Lalhmingthanga Sanate, the accord heralds a new beginning. It marks peace in Mizoram by incorporating the Hmar Peoples' demands, enhancing regional development, and facilitating the transition of insurgents into mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)