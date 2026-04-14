Left Menu

Pope Leo's Pilgrimage: Honoring Augustine Amidst Controversy

Pope Leo, the first American pope, visited Algeria to honor St. Augustine of Hippo, who influenced his spiritual journey. Amidst criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over his stance on the Iran war, Leo emphasized Augustine's principles on just war, used by critics to deem the conflict unjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:14 IST
Pope Leo's Pilgrimage: Honoring Augustine Amidst Controversy
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, paid tribute to his spiritual forebear by visiting St. Augustine of Hippo's birthplace in Algeria on Tuesday. Augustine's teachings inspired Leo to pursue priesthood.

Leo's visit comes amid tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, following Leo's criticism of the Iran conflict. Augustine's criteria for just war remain relevant today, argued by some as evidence against the current U.S.-Israeli actions.

Despite Trump's comments, Pope Leo reiterated his stance against the war during his 10-day African tour. In Annaba, Leo laid a wreath and engaged with local Scouts, later addressing a Catholic nursing home, decrying wars and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

Vande Mataram Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
World Leaders Convene Globally for Diplomatic Dialogues

World Leaders Convene Globally for Diplomatic Dialogues

 Global
3
Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Rosatom's Response Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 Russia
4
IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth

IMF Warns: Iran War Stalls Global Economic Growth

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026