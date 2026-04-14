Pope Leo's Pilgrimage: Honoring Augustine Amidst Controversy

Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, paid tribute to his spiritual forebear by visiting St. Augustine of Hippo's birthplace in Algeria on Tuesday. Augustine's teachings inspired Leo to pursue priesthood.

Leo's visit comes amid tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, following Leo's criticism of the Iran conflict. Augustine's criteria for just war remain relevant today, argued by some as evidence against the current U.S.-Israeli actions.

Despite Trump's comments, Pope Leo reiterated his stance against the war during his 10-day African tour. In Annaba, Leo laid a wreath and engaged with local Scouts, later addressing a Catholic nursing home, decrying wars and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)