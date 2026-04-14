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Reviving Ambedkar's Vision: Punjab's Educational Push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized past administrations for neglecting education for the poor, vowing to prioritize educational reforms. He called for women's empowerment in socio-political fields and celebrated Punjab's rich cultural heritage during Ambedkar's birth anniversary event and Baisakhi festival celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adampur | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:26 IST
Reviving Ambedkar's Vision: Punjab's Educational Push
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fiercely criticized previous state governments on Tuesday, accusing them of failing to provide adequate educational opportunities to impoverished communities. Speaking during a state-level event marking B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann highlighted the AAP government's commitment to reversing this neglect by prioritizing education and financial empowerment for women. He stressed that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, in contrast to freebie culture.

Mann particularly targeted former leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, alleging they thwarted Ambedkar's vision. Criticizing Parkash Singh Badal's tenure, he claimed the no-fail policy harmed students' future prospects. Mann accused previous leaders of misusing scholarship funds intended for underprivileged students, subsequently condemning Akali leader Sukhbir Badal's baseless promises.

Emphasizing the need for women's active participation in socio-economic and political sectors, Mann advocated for educational empowerment. Extending greetings on Baisakhi, he celebrated Punjab's cultural heritage and reiterated the importance of community solidarity in advancing societal change.

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