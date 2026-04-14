Reviving Ambedkar's Vision: Punjab's Educational Push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fiercely criticized previous state governments on Tuesday, accusing them of failing to provide adequate educational opportunities to impoverished communities. Speaking during a state-level event marking B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mann highlighted the AAP government's commitment to reversing this neglect by prioritizing education and financial empowerment for women. He stressed that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, in contrast to freebie culture.

Mann particularly targeted former leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, alleging they thwarted Ambedkar's vision. Criticizing Parkash Singh Badal's tenure, he claimed the no-fail policy harmed students' future prospects. Mann accused previous leaders of misusing scholarship funds intended for underprivileged students, subsequently condemning Akali leader Sukhbir Badal's baseless promises.

Emphasizing the need for women's active participation in socio-economic and political sectors, Mann advocated for educational empowerment. Extending greetings on Baisakhi, he celebrated Punjab's cultural heritage and reiterated the importance of community solidarity in advancing societal change.