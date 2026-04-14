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Ambedkar's Legacy: A Beacon for Women's Empowerment and Social Justice

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal celebrated B R Ambedkar’s contributions to social justice and women's empowerment in a state event. They criticized the Congress for neglecting Ambedkar's role in Indian politics. Key initiatives under Modi’s leadership honoring Ambedkar’s legacy were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:31 IST
Ambedkar's Legacy: A Beacon for Women's Empowerment and Social Justice
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  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised B R Ambedkar not only for his efforts in uplifting marginalized sections but also for being a champion of women's empowerment through education. Speaking at a state-level program in Panchkula, he highlighted Ambedkar's enduring impact on societal progress.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal added that Ambedkar's role extended beyond drafting the Constitution, as he guided the struggle for social justice and rights. Both leaders criticized Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar, whom they accused of facing political neglect despite his pivotal contributions.

Recognizing the current government's efforts, Meghwal noted that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has led to the development of memorials like Panchteerth to honor Ambedkar's legacy, aiming to inspire the new generation. They concluded with emphasis on social justice initiatives, including women's reservation in legislative assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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