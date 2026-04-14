Ambedkar's Legacy: A Beacon for Women's Empowerment and Social Justice

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised B R Ambedkar not only for his efforts in uplifting marginalized sections but also for being a champion of women's empowerment through education. Speaking at a state-level program in Panchkula, he highlighted Ambedkar's enduring impact on societal progress.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal added that Ambedkar's role extended beyond drafting the Constitution, as he guided the struggle for social justice and rights. Both leaders criticized Congress for its historical treatment of Ambedkar, whom they accused of facing political neglect despite his pivotal contributions.

Recognizing the current government's efforts, Meghwal noted that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has led to the development of memorials like Panchteerth to honor Ambedkar's legacy, aiming to inspire the new generation. They concluded with emphasis on social justice initiatives, including women's reservation in legislative assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)