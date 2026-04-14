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Safeguarding Goa's Image: Minister Calls for Responsible Policing

Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte urges police to protect the state's reputation as a friendly tourist location. After viral videos showing drugs and solicitation at Calangute beach, Khaunte met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, stressing that the police must act to prevent illegal activities and preserve Goa's image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:22 IST
Safeguarding Goa's Image: Minister Calls for Responsible Policing
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of troubling viral videos, Goa's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has called for accountable policing to maintain the state's reputation as a safe and welcoming tourist destination.

The footage, depicting drug offers and suspected solicitation at Calangute beach, prompted Khaunte to meet with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to address these incidents and the broader situation.

The minister emphasized that effective law enforcement is crucial for the tourism industry's integrity, urging immediate action against illicit activities cluttering Goa's beaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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