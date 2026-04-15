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Worker Claims Alleged Police Assault Amid Noida Company Closure Confusion

A worker alleges police assault in Noida after being misinformed about a company's reopening. Despite recent worker protests for pay hikes, Noida remained mostly peaceful. Officials assure worker welfare, announcing an interim pay hike and wage board committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:35 IST
Worker Claims Alleged Police Assault Amid Noida Company Closure Confusion
Worker alleges mistreatment by Noida police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A worker in Noida claims to have been physically and verbally assaulted by 10-15 police personnel outside a company in Sector 63 on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place after workers gathered following misinformation of the company's reopening. The company informed them it remained closed, contrasting the message many workers had received the previous night.

This event follows recent protests in Noida demanding wage increases, after which companies reportedly placed workers on temporary leave. Speaking to ANI, the worker recounted the alleged assault happening in a police vehicle at the site when media and police arrived. He captured the scene on video when police personnel apprehended him, accosting him inside their vehicle.

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh commented that protests in Gautam Buddha Nagar were mostly peaceful, with only minor incidents of violence at two out of 83 locations. Singh emphasized peace had been largely maintained and mentioned government interventions offering an interim pay hike and the formation of a wage board to address worker grievances.

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