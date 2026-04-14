Prime Minister's Visit Fuels Uttarakhand's Development Drive
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, highlighting the developmental boost through the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Celebrating the Constitution maker Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Dhami emphasized Modi's vision, transforming Uttarakhand through investments in tourism, sports, and infrastructure, aiming for a model state by the next 25 years.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for energizing the state during his visit, marking the inauguration of the Rs 11,963 crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
Dhami articulated how the corridor signifies developmental progress in Uttarakhand, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Constitution architect Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, credited for fostering social unity.
Highlighting Modi's commitment, the Chief Minister noted initiatives like declaring the decade of Uttarakhand, global acknowledgment of Adi-Kailash, and promoting winter tourism, reflecting the aim to align state development with national growth trajectories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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