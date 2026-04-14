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Delhi's Historic Revamp: A New Name and Vision for Redevelopment

The Delhi government plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation, approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Aimed at rejuvenating Old Delhi, this name change signifies a shift towards reviving heritage and improving civic services in historic areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:25 IST
Delhi's Historic Revamp: A New Name and Vision for Redevelopment
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The Delhi government has announced plans to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to the Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired the board meeting where the proposal was finalized in March.

This change aligns with initiatives to rejuvenate Delhi's historic city section. Gupta emphasized that the renaming reflects a shift toward authentic redevelopment of Old Delhi and the Shahjahanabad area.

The corporation is a special purpose entity aimed at conserving heritage sites, such as ancient city walls and iconic structures, while enhancing civic services like water supply and public transportation.

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