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Redefining Development: Ensuring Equality in Sustainability

Former Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, emphasizes the need for sustainable development to dismantle social hierarchies, ensuring it doesn't exacerbate inequalities. Highlighting the importance of substantive equality, Gavai calls for policies mindful of vulnerable communities, advocating for a progressive, inclusive, and equitable approach in development practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:54 IST
Redefining Development: Ensuring Equality in Sustainability
  • Country:
  • India

In a thought-provoking lecture at NALSAR University of Law, former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai addressed the critical intersection of sustainable development and equality. He emphasized that development must strive to dismantle hierarchies rather than deepen existing inequalities.

Pointing out that sustainable development should prioritize marginalized communities, Justice Gavai highlighted the importance of aligning policies like climate adaptation, disaster response, and urban planning with substantive equality. He argued that sustainability must be inclusive, questioning whom development truly benefits and at what cost.

Justice Gavai further stressed the need for development policies that recognize historical disadvantages and move beyond identical treatment to ensure genuine inclusion. He warned against models of development that exclude large segments of society, echoing Ambedkar's caution against contradictions threatening democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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