Unchanged Dominance: Popular US Last Names Amidst Asian Growth

The latest U.S. Census Bureau data reveal that while the top five last names in America—Smith, Johnson, Williams, Brown, and Jones—remain unchanged from a decade ago, Asian surnames have rapidly ascended the ranks.

Leading the surge are Zhang, Liu, and Wang, reflecting the significant growth of the Asian population, which now accounts for 7% of the U.S. demographic.

While familiarity prevails with first names like Mary and John maintaining their popularity, differences in naming patterns among age groups highlight the effects of culture and social exposure on these choices, sociologists suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)