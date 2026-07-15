Reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas Pipeline: A Strategic Move

The United States is aiding Iraq and Syria in restarting the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline to lessen dependency on the Strait of Hormuz for oil transport. American companies, such as Chevron, may be involved in the project which has been dormant since damage during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:08 IST
Reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas Pipeline: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is supporting efforts by Iraq and Syria to reinstate the Kirkuk-Baniyas crude pipeline, a key move aimed at reducing Iran's leverage over oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. State Department official.

The plan anticipates involvement from American companies like Chevron to assist in restoring the pipeline, which was damaged during the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Once operational, the pipeline will facilitate transporting oil from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Syria's western coast, thus offering an alternative route that bypasses the chokepoint.

The context for this initiative is the re-imposed blockade by the U.S. on the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on vessels, with Tehran being held responsible by Washington. Chevron declined to comment further on matters deemed commercial in response to inquiries from Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India
4
TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026