Reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas Pipeline: A Strategic Move

The United States is supporting efforts by Iraq and Syria to reinstate the Kirkuk-Baniyas crude pipeline, a key move aimed at reducing Iran's leverage over oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. State Department official.

The plan anticipates involvement from American companies like Chevron to assist in restoring the pipeline, which was damaged during the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Once operational, the pipeline will facilitate transporting oil from Iraq's Kirkuk fields to Syria's western coast, thus offering an alternative route that bypasses the chokepoint.

The context for this initiative is the re-imposed blockade by the U.S. on the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on vessels, with Tehran being held responsible by Washington. Chevron declined to comment further on matters deemed commercial in response to inquiries from Reuters.