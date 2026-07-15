Inside the Investigation: Jack Smith's Congressional Text Review

Investigators led by former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith reviewed text messages from 44 members of Congress during the probe into Donald Trump's 2020 election interference. Subpoenas obtained messages from government phones, uncovering wide-ranging involvement of senior officials. The investigation's findings sparked controversy amid claims of political bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:08 IST
Inside the Investigation: Jack Smith's Congressional Text Review
  • Country:
  • United States

An investigation led by former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith scrutinized text messages from 44 congressional members, focusing on President Donald Trump's 2020 election interference efforts.

The records, acquired via subpoenas from the National Archives, included communications between Trump officials and bipartisan lawmakers, highlighting the investigation's reach into senior U.S. government figures. Despite its findings, charges were dropped post-Trump's 2024 electoral victory.

The probe stirred political controversy; Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson questioned the motives behind Smith’s inquiry and alleged breaches of Justice Department protocols. Smith maintains his investigations adhered to policy, while calls for greater accountability continue to echo in Senate corridors.

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