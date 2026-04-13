Israel Nears Full Control in Bint Jbeil Amid Hezbollah Retreat
The Israeli military is close to achieving full operational control of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon. Hezbollah militants, backed by Iran, have been limited in their attacks on northern Israel. An official reported that a small number of militants remain, but significant progress has been made in neutralizing threats.
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The Israeli military is poised to take full operational control of the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil within days. This comes as Iran-backed Hezbollah militants face limitations in launching attacks on northern Israel from the region, according to an Israeli military official.
On Monday, the official stated, 'Only a small number of terrorists remain in the area of Bint Jbeil.' The military has reportedly eliminated militants as they exited a local hospital and located numerous launchers and weapons.
With significant advancements, the Israeli forces are nearing their objective, aiming to reduce the Hezbollah threat in the area and secure the northern borders of Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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