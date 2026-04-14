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Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan: MSF Reports Civilian Casualties

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) reported two deaths and 56 injuries from drone attacks by the Sudanese Armed Forces in Darfur. The attacks highlight the increasing danger civilians face, especially children, amidst Sudan's ongoing war. The UN noted a significant rise in drone usage, raising concerns over civilian protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:23 IST
Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan: MSF Reports Civilian Casualties
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Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) announced on Tuesday that it has recorded two deaths and treated 56 injured individuals following a series of drone attacks executed by the Sudanese Armed Forces in the Darfur region. Operating in nine states across Sudan, MSF provides critical medical care amid the ongoing conflict between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The Geneva-based organization condemned the attacks, stating, "As Sudan enters its fourth year of war, these assaults by the Sudanese Armed Forces demonstrate complete disregard for civilian life. We urge the warring parties in Sudan to prioritize the protection of civilians." The UN human rights office has observed an alarming increase in drone usage, reporting over 500 civilian fatalities from such strikes between January and mid-March.

UNICEF's Sudan spokesperson, Eva Hinds, highlighted that children are disproportionately affected, with drones causing nearly 80% of all reported child fatalities and injuries. She reported that at least 245 children have been killed or injured in the first three months of 2026, marking a sharp rise compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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