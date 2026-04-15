Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Expands with 25 New Stores
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, a leading Indian brand, has expanded by launching 25 new stores in major metros and Tier 2 cities. This expansion increases their footprint to over 85 stores nationwide. The brand is committed to making sustainable luxury accessible and plans to reach 200 stores by 2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, a trailblazer in India's lab grown diamond jewellery market, has marked a significant expansion milestone by unveiling 25 new stores in major metros and growing Tier 2 cities during the first quarter of the fiscal year.
This initiative boosts their retail footprint to over 85 locations nationwide, illustrating their commitment to making sustainable luxury widely accessible.
With a strategic vision to reach 200 stores by 2027, Limelight is set to revolutionize the fine jewellery retail landscape across India, pushing sustainable practices into mainstream consumer culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)