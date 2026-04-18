Jammu and Kashmir Pilgrims Embark on Holy Journey to Mecca
The first group of 431 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir have departed for the annual Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The group, consisting of both men and women, left in three flights. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth travel. In total, 4,764 pilgrims from the region will undertake this sacred journey this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant event for the devout community of Jammu and Kashmir, the first contingent of 431 pilgrims has embarked on their sacred journey to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage.
This group, made up of 230 men and 201 women, was dispatched via three separate flights from the Haj House in Bemina, where thorough preparations for their departure had been made.
Families gathered to bid farewell, with this year's total number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir reaching 4,764, marking another season of spiritual fulfillment for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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