Jammu and Kashmir Pilgrims Embark on Holy Journey to Mecca

In a significant event for the devout community of Jammu and Kashmir, the first contingent of 431 pilgrims has embarked on their sacred journey to Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage.

This group, made up of 230 men and 201 women, was dispatched via three separate flights from the Haj House in Bemina, where thorough preparations for their departure had been made.

Families gathered to bid farewell, with this year's total number of pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir reaching 4,764, marking another season of spiritual fulfillment for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)