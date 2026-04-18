Spiritual Sojourn: Jammu & Kashmir Pilgrims Embark on Haj Journey

The first group of 431 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir embarked on their spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah bid them farewell at the airport, as confirmed by officials.

This initial batch, comprising 230 men and 201 women, departed on three separate flights. Authorities ensured all necessary arrangements for transportation, baggage handling, and documentation were in place at the Haj House in Bemina to facilitate a smooth departure.

A total of 4,764 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are set to undertake the pilgrimage this year. The CM's office also relayed his best wishes via a social media post, expressing hopes for a safe journey and asking pilgrims to pray for the region's peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)