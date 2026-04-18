The Chanakya Playbook: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Business

The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur, authored by Abhiraj Gupta, is making waves in the Indian literary scene following its recent release. The book is receiving praise from management students, young professionals, and business leaders for its practical insights on leadership, strategy, and decision-making.

Available on Amazon and in leading bookstores, the book translates Chanakya's age-old strategic wisdom into contemporary terms, offering guidance on governance, discipline, and business growth. Its success shows a growing interest in management philosophies grounded in Indian traditions that resonate with modern business challenges.

Readers have lauded its relatable examples and practical approach. Abhiraj Gupta, the Executive Director of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, wrote the book to bridge the gap between ancient strategies and current business dilemmas, creating a resource for leaders to navigate the complexities of today's corporate world.

(With inputs from agencies.)