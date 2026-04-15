Jonjo Shelvey Kicks Off New Chapter in Football Management
Jonjo Shelvey, the former England midfielder, has retired from professional football at 34 and has begun a managerial role with Arabian Falcons FC in the UAE. With an ambition to excel in management, Shelvey views this opportunity as the perfect project to demonstrate his leadership capabilities.
Former England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday at the age of 34. Shelvey is set to embark on a new journey in football management, taking the reins at Arabian Falcons FC, a club in the United Arab Emirates' third tier.
Shelvey enjoyed a decorated playing career with stints at Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest. Additionally, he has six international caps with the England national team, a testament to his skills on the field.
After joining the Dubai-based Arabian Falcons from Burnley in September of last year, Shelvey made eight appearances during the 2025-26 season. As he transitions into management, Shelvey expressed his ambition to reach the pinnacle of the profession, considering this role an ideal platform to showcase his managerial prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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