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Vanished Treasures: The Battle to Reclaim Ukraine's Looted Art

After Ukrainian forces reclaimed Kherson from Russian control, Alina Dotsenko, director of the Kherson Art Museum, discovered that thousands of artworks had disappeared, taken by retreating Russian forces. As Ukraine voices its outrage internationally, efforts to trace and reclaim these looted cultural treasures intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:21 IST
Vanished Treasures: The Battle to Reclaim Ukraine's Looted Art
Artworks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Kherson Art Museum's director, Alina Dotsenko, was devastated when she returned to find the museum's vast collection of artworks missing after Russian forces withdrew from the city in 2022. The museum housed over 14,000 works from around the globe, and nearly 10,000 pieces remain unaccounted for.

As Ukraine pushes back against Russian cultural presence on the global stage, it raises alarms about these losses, notably ahead of Russia's participation in events like the Venice Biennale. The documentation led by Dotsenko has been crucial for international law enforcement efforts, helping prosecutors track and potentially reclaim missing items using digital records she safeguarded.

The looting of cultural assets is not confined to Kherson, with countless cases reported across Ukraine, underscoring a broader challenge that museum workers, like Dotsenko, face in preserving and ultimately retrieving Ukraine's cultural heritage amid ongoing conflict. Despite the significant challenges, Ukrainian authorities remain committed to pursuing justice.

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