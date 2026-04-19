Left Menu

Tragic Shooting at Vaisakhi Gathering in Italy

Two Indian men, Raginder Singh and Gurmit Singh, were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Italy's Covo during Vaisakhi celebrations. The attack, described by authorities as a 'coldly planned execution', is under investigation. A third person was grazed by a bullet. The assailant fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST
Tragic Shooting at Vaisakhi Gathering in Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a somber incident in Italy, two Indian men were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Covo during religious festivities, according to local media sources.

The attack, which unfolded minutes before midnight on Friday, has been characterized as a 'coldly planned execution' by authorities, with reports suggesting the shooter was familiar to the victims.

Officials recovered ten shell casings and continue to investigate the event, which also left another individual injured. The tragedy unfolded as the community prepared for an official Vaisakhi celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

Opposition Parties' Stance on Women's Reservation Act Draws Criticism

 India
2
Manipur Strengthens Security Post-West Bengal Elections

Manipur Strengthens Security Post-West Bengal Elections

 India
3
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Modi's Promises in West Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Modi's Promises in West Bengal

 India
4
TMC Challenges BJP's Alleged Intimidation Over I-PAC Operations

TMC Challenges BJP's Alleged Intimidation Over I-PAC Operations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026