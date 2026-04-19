Tragic Shooting at Vaisakhi Gathering in Italy
Two Indian men, Raginder Singh and Gurmit Singh, were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Italy's Covo during Vaisakhi celebrations. The attack, described by authorities as a 'coldly planned execution', is under investigation. A third person was grazed by a bullet. The assailant fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:26 IST
- Country:
- Italy
In a somber incident in Italy, two Indian men were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Covo during religious festivities, according to local media sources.
The attack, which unfolded minutes before midnight on Friday, has been characterized as a 'coldly planned execution' by authorities, with reports suggesting the shooter was familiar to the victims.
Officials recovered ten shell casings and continue to investigate the event, which also left another individual injured. The tragedy unfolded as the community prepared for an official Vaisakhi celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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