Tragic Shooting at Vaisakhi Gathering in Italy

In a somber incident in Italy, two Indian men were shot dead outside a gurdwara in Covo during religious festivities, according to local media sources.

The attack, which unfolded minutes before midnight on Friday, has been characterized as a 'coldly planned execution' by authorities, with reports suggesting the shooter was familiar to the victims.

Officials recovered ten shell casings and continue to investigate the event, which also left another individual injured. The tragedy unfolded as the community prepared for an official Vaisakhi celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)