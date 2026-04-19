Cracking Down: Operation Octopus 2.O Unveils Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Hyderabad Police revealed the dismantling of a pan-India cyber fraud network involving 52 individuals, including bank officials, as part of 'Operation Octopus 2.O'.

This coordinated effort, which spanned nine states, particularly targeted fraudulent bank account operations connected to over 850 cases, with financial transactions reaching Rs 150 crores, police said.

The operation shines a light on the involvement of bank officials, mule account holders, and middlemen in facilitating these cyber frauds, emphasizing the extensive planning and execution involved in this fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)