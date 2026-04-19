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Cracking Down: Operation Octopus 2.O Unveils Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network

Hyderabad Police dismantled a pan-India cyber fraud network through 'Operation Octopus 2.O' by arresting 52 individuals, including bank officials. The operation targeted fraudulent bank account operations linked to over 850 cases with transactions worth Rs 150 crores. Key arrests included mule account holders and middlemen across nine states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:48 IST
Cracking Down: Operation Octopus 2.O Unveils Pan-India Cyber Fraud Network
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, Hyderabad Police revealed the dismantling of a pan-India cyber fraud network involving 52 individuals, including bank officials, as part of 'Operation Octopus 2.O'.

This coordinated effort, which spanned nine states, particularly targeted fraudulent bank account operations connected to over 850 cases, with financial transactions reaching Rs 150 crores, police said.

The operation shines a light on the involvement of bank officials, mule account holders, and middlemen in facilitating these cyber frauds, emphasizing the extensive planning and execution involved in this fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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