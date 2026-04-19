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Tragedy in Central Delhi: Newlywed Woman Found Dead

A 19-year-old newlywed woman was found dead with signs of strangulation at her home in central Delhi. The police suspect her missing husband and have launched a manhunt, analyzing CCTV footage and mobile data. Investigations are ongoing, with forensic evidence being collected and statements recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:41 IST
Tragedy in Central Delhi: Newlywed Woman Found Dead
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A shocking incident unfolded in central Delhi as a 19-year-old newlywed woman was discovered dead with strangulation marks on her neck. The discovery was made inside her residence, prompting immediate police action.

The police received a PCR call from the Nai Basti area of Anand Parbat, leading to the dispatch of a team to the scene. Officers found the young woman lying lifeless, raising suspicions of foul play due to visible neck marks.

Authorities have deemed the woman's missing husband a suspect. Investigations are underway, utilizing CCTV footage and mobile data to trace the suspect's movements. Despite the absence of any arrests, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been alerted, and a detailed probe is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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