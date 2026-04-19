Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Six Lives in Cauvery River

A devastating incident unfolded in the Cauvery River near Mysuru district, resulting in the tragic drowning of six people, including two minors, as revealed by local police.

The victims were part of a group attending the Hazrat Khadar Lingavalli Urs and had ventured into the river near Arkeshwara Swamy temple for a swim, leading to the mishap. Two individuals were rescued and are currently battling critical conditions in Mysuru.

The deceased have been identified as Aiman, Afeef, Yasin, Neha, Fatima, and Umer, hailing from various regions including Bengaluru and Ooty. Authorities are actively investigating to gather more details about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)