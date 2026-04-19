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Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Six Lives in Cauvery River

Six individuals, including two minors, tragically drowned in the Cauvery River near Mysuru. The incident occurred near the Arkeshwara Swamy temple as they participated in a local religious event. Two survivors are in critical condition, and the authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:12 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Six Lives in Cauvery River
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  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in the Cauvery River near Mysuru district, resulting in the tragic drowning of six people, including two minors, as revealed by local police.

The victims were part of a group attending the Hazrat Khadar Lingavalli Urs and had ventured into the river near Arkeshwara Swamy temple for a swim, leading to the mishap. Two individuals were rescued and are currently battling critical conditions in Mysuru.

The deceased have been identified as Aiman, Afeef, Yasin, Neha, Fatima, and Umer, hailing from various regions including Bengaluru and Ooty. Authorities are actively investigating to gather more details about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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