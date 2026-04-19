Tensions Flare: US Delegation Heads to Pakistan for Peace Talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that American representatives will be in Pakistan on Monday for another round of discussions with Iran. The talks aim to resolve ongoing conflicts, but Trump's threats to destroy Iranian infrastructure loom large if a deal is not reached.

The announcement follows previous discussions in Islamabad that ended without a resolution. As US and Iranian tensions escalate, Pakistan has renewed diplomatic efforts to mediate a lasting agreement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have been actively engaging with regional powers to support the peace initiative.

The volatile situation at the Strait of Hormuz, aggravated by Iran's recent actions, has added strain to the negotiations. While Trump criticizes Iran for ceasefire violations, he remains firm in his approach to enforce a stringent response if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)