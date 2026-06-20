Classic ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Delights MIFF 2026 Audiences

The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026 treated audiences to a nostalgic cinematic experience with a special screening of the timeless animated classic Alice in Wonderland. The screening gave festivalgoers a chance to revisit one of animation's most cherished films on the big screen, introducing younger viewers to its magic while rekindling fond memories for longtime fans.

Adapted from Lewis Carroll's iconic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, the film was directed by Wilfred Jackson, Clyde Geronimi, and Hamilton Luske. Decades after its release, the animated feature continues to stand as a remarkable example of how classic literature can be transformed into an imaginative and visually captivating cinematic experience.

A Colourful Journey Through a World of Imagination

The story follows young Alice, whose curiosity leads her into the strange and fascinating world of Wonderland. What begins as a simple chase after the White Rabbit quickly turns into an extraordinary adventure filled with unusual encounters and unforgettable characters. Throughout her journey, Alice meets talking flowers, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the intimidating Queen of Hearts. Each encounter adds a new layer of wonder, creating a dreamlike world where logic often takes a back seat to imagination.

The film's vibrant animation remains one of its greatest strengths. Rich colours, surreal landscapes and imaginative character designs bring Wonderland to life in a way that continues to charm audiences across generations. The adaptation also captures the playful spirit of Carroll's writing while presenting the story in a format that appeals to viewers of all ages.

Music and Magic Continue to Endure

A major highlight of the film is its memorable soundtrack, which helps shape the whimsical atmosphere of Wonderland. Songs such as The Unbirthday Song and Golden Afternoon remain popular decades after the film's release, adding energy, humour and emotion to the narrative.

More than seventy years later, Alice in Wonderland continues to resonate because of its celebration of curiosity, creativity and the freedom to imagine beyond conventional boundaries. Its themes remain relevant to audiences who find meaning in stories that encourage exploration, wonder and self-discovery.

The screening added another dimension to MIFF 2026's diverse programme, which has featured Oscar-winning short films, international documentaries, animation showcases and interactions with renowned filmmakers. By including a classic that has inspired generations of artists and storytellers, the festival highlighted cinema's ability to connect audiences across different eras.

For many attendees, the screening served as a reminder that great stories never lose their charm. The adventures of Alice continue to inspire dreamers young and old, proving that imagination remains one of cinema's most powerful gifts.