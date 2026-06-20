Swiss Documentary Sparks Mental Health Dialogue at MIFF

A moving conversation on friendship, mental health and emotional resilience took centre stage at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026 during the press conference of the Swiss documentary I Love You, I Leave You. Directed by Moris Freiburghaus and produced by Leon Schwitter and Fabiana Seitz, the award-winning documentary made its international premiere as part of MIFF's special Mid-Fest showcase. The film has already earned significant recognition, winning both the Golden Eye for Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the Zurich Film Festival.

A Personal Journey of Identity and Recovery

The documentary follows musician Dino as he travels to Angola, the homeland of his father, in an effort to better understand his roots and sense of belonging. What begins as a search for identity gradually takes an unexpected turn when Dino experiences a serious mental health crisis during the journey.

The film then evolves into a deeply personal story about friendship, care and recovery, capturing moments of vulnerability and support as those around him help him navigate a difficult period in his life.

Speaking about the title, director Moris Freiburghaus explained that I Love You, I Leave You is not about the end of a relationship. Instead, it reflects the idea that people can part ways while still carrying love, care and concern for one another. He noted that the documentary was initiated by Dino himself, who wanted to share his experiences and encourage greater understanding of mental health challenges.

Cinema as a Tool for Compassion and Understanding

Freiburghaus revealed that his long-standing friendship with Dino played a major role in shaping the film. Rather than following a rigid script, the documentary developed naturally through real-life events and honest conversations. He described the filmmaking process as a way of expressing emotions that are often difficult to put into words while also strengthening their friendship.

Addressing the broader theme of mental health, the director emphasized the importance of empathy. He said people are often judged without others knowing the personal battles they may be facing. Through the documentary, he hopes audiences become more compassionate, patient and open-minded in their interactions with others.

Freiburghaus also spoke about the role of cinema in encouraging meaningful public conversations. He expressed hope that the film will help reduce stigma around mental health while reminding viewers that friendship, understanding and human connection can play a powerful role in the healing process.

With its intimate storytelling and emotional honesty, I Love You, I Leave You added another thought-provoking voice to MIFF 2026's diverse international programme, highlighting how documentary cinema can create awareness while fostering empathy and dialogue.