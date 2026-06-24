Adventure Time Expands with New Spin-Off 'Bubblegum and Marceline'

HBO Max orders a new 'Adventure Time' spin-off series titled 'Bubblegum and Marceline.' Produced with Cartoon Network Studios, the series will explore new adventures with Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen. Emmy-winner Adam Muto leads the project after 'Fionna and Cake' and 'Distant Lands' successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:47 IST
Adventure Time Expands with New Spin-Off 'Bubblegum and Marceline'
Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline (Image source: HBO Max). Image Credit: ANI

The universe of 'Adventure Time' is set to grow further as HBO Max greenlights a new spin-off series, 'Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline.' Announced on Wednesday, this series has been ordered straight-to-series for 10 episodes and will be produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.

This latest project comes in the wake of successful predecessors like 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake' and 'Adventure Time: Distant Lands.' Veteran Adam Muto, who has been instrumental to the franchise's previous successes, returns as showrunner and executive producer.

The spin-off was unveiled during a showcase by Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe at the Annecy Animation Festival. As described in a logline shared with Variety, the series will see fan favorites Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen embarking on adventurous journeys across Ooo, facing old friends and new challenges.

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