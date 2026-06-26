World of Entertainment: Blockbuster Deals and Surprising Twists

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Soccerbumper World Cup Tipped To Smash Betting Records The World Cup Is Already Setting Sports Gambling Records Before The Knockout Stage Has Even Begun

As the 2026 World Cup looms, it is already poised to break records in sports gambling due to more teams and favorable kickoff times. The U.S. has become a key player in this growing sector, with forecasts signaling that betting could surpass the 2022 tournament figures significantly.

In the tech realm, Microsoft's Xbox consoles are set for a price hike globally from August, driven by soaring component costs. The decision comes amid widespread industry warnings over memory chip shortages impacting various sectors, from automotive to electronics, potentially leading to substantial cost increases for consumers.

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's legal troubles persist as New York prosecutors decide to drop a charge against him following a mistrial. This marks another chapter in Weinstein’s lengthy court battles over sexual assault allegations.