Behind the Laughter: The Making of 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala reveals the inspirations behind 'Welcome To The Jungle,' crediting late filmmaker Neeraj Vora for teaching key distinctions in comedy and humor. Emphasizing family-friendly cinema, Nadiadwala cherishes profound friendships with stars Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty that have evolved over decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 12:22 IST
Behind the Laughter: The Making of 'Welcome To The Jungle'
Firoz A. Nadiadwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Firoz A. Nadiadwala, the producer of 'Welcome To The Jungle' starring Akshay Kumar, recently opened up about the motivations and inspirations behind this comedic venture. In a conversation with ANI, Nadiadwala expressed his gratitude to the late filmmaker Neeraj Vora, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping the comedy franchise over the years.

According to Nadiadwala, Vora was instrumental in teaching the team the critical difference between mere comedy and more nuanced humor and wit. 'The credit for this entire journey goes to Mr. Neeraj Vora, our beloved brother,' he said, highlighting Vora's influence since the days of 'Hera Pheri'.

Nadiadwala further discussed the concept of a 'family universe' in his films, emphasizing the importance of creating content that is appropriate for all ages. By ensuring that dialogues remain clean and action scenes are devoid of gratuitous violence, Nadiadwala aims to craft movies that families can enjoy together. He deeply values the long-standing relationships he has fostered with actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty over several decades, which he views as foundational to his cinematic endeavors.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026