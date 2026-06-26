South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced for Corruption
South Korea's former First Lady Kim Keon Hee received a seven-year sentence after being convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for political favors. The luxury gifts included jewellery and a Dior handbag. Kim plans to appeal the ruling which also involved fines and confiscation of illicit gains, according to reports.
In a significant legal ruling, South Korea's former First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for accepting bribes exchanged for political favors.
The Seoul Central District Court highlighted the misuse of her influence during and before her husband's presidency, receiving luxury items from those seeking government posts.
Kim plans to challenge the allegations with an appeal, following the court's order for fines and confiscation of bribes.
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