Clean Energy Grows Worldwide but Africa's Energy Poverty Threatens 2030 Global SDG Targets

The latest Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report delivers a clear warning: the global clean energy transition is advancing, but not fast enough or fairly enough to deliver universal energy access by 2030. The headline numbers are stark—655 million people still lack electricity, and around two billion continue to rely on polluting fuels and outdated cooking technologies. For Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, the report is not only a development concern but a test of whether the global energy transition can be made inclusive.

Africa at the Centre of the Energy Access Crisis

Sub-Saharan Africa is the region most directly affected by the slowdown in progress. More than 560 million people in the region still live without electricity, while 970 million lack access to clean cooking solutions. This means Africa carries the largest share of the global energy access burden.

The impact is wide-ranging. Lack of electricity limits education, healthcare, digital connectivity, business growth and industrial development. Without reliable power, clinics struggle to store medicines, schools face barriers to digital learning, and small businesses remain dependent on costly or unreliable alternatives.

The clean cooking gap is equally serious. Continued reliance on polluting fuels affects household health, especially for women and children who are often most exposed to indoor air pollution. It also places pressure on local environments where biomass remains a major energy source.

Renewable Growth Is Not Enough Without Last-Mile Access

The report shows that renewable energy is expanding globally, with more than 30 percent of electricity now coming from renewable sources. However, Africa's challenge is not only about generating more clean power. It is about ensuring that power reaches people who are currently excluded.

High connection costs, expensive household wiring and weak financing options remain major barriers. Even where infrastructure exists, many families may not be able to afford access. This creates a gap between energy availability and actual energy use.

For African countries, this means energy policy must focus not only on large renewable projects but also on decentralized solutions such as mini-grids, off-grid solar systems, electric cooking, bioethanol and biogas. These technologies could be especially important in rural and remote communities where grid expansion is slow or expensive.

Policymakers Face a Financing and Delivery Test

The report places significant pressure on policymakers. Governments will need to strengthen energy planning, improve regulation, reduce connection barriers and coordinate policies across energy, health, finance, agriculture and climate sectors.

The decline in clean energy funding for least developed countries is a major concern. International support for these countries fell by 11 percent to US$3.7 billion in 2024, even though many of them face the greatest access deficits. For African policymakers, this raises the challenge of mobilizing both domestic and international finance while ensuring that funds reach communities most in need.

Policy choices will also involve trade-offs. Large renewable projects may improve the national power supply, but they may not immediately solve rural energy poverty. Subsidies can improve affordability, but they require fiscal space. Private investment can accelerate deployment, but only if regulations are predictable and risks are manageable.

Stakeholders Must Shift From Targets to Implementation

The report matters to a wide group of stakeholders. For governments, it signals that current policies are insufficient. For development banks and donor agencies, it raises questions about whether financing is being directed to the countries and communities where it can have the greatest impact. For private companies, it points to growing demand for affordable decentralized energy solutions.

Communities without electricity or clean cooking access are the most affected stakeholders. They stand to benefit from faster investment, but they may also be left behind if policies focus mainly on national capacity figures rather than household-level access.

Investors and renewable energy companies may see opportunities in off-grid solar, mini-grids and clean cooking markets. However, they will need supportive policy frameworks, payment models suited to low-income households and mechanisms to reduce investment risks.

The report's broader message is that the world cannot meet SDG 7 by expanding renewable energy capacity alone. Africa's energy future will depend on whether governments, financiers and private actors can turn clean energy growth into affordable and reliable access for households, schools, clinics and businesses.

The next key moment will be the presentation of the report at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York on 8 July 2026. Policymakers should be watched for stronger financing commitments, clearer national energy access plans and practical measures to expand clean cooking and decentralized renewable solutions. Without a sharper focus on Africa's access gap, the global promise of universal modern energy by 2030 is likely to remain out of reach.