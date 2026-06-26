Abelardo De La Espriella's Challenge: Navigating a Divided Colombian Congress

Colombia's newly elected president Abelardo De La Espriella has appointed former congressman Rodrigo Lara as interior minister to manage the government's relationship with a divided congress. De La Espriella faces the challenge of securing congressional support for his initiatives, despite his political movement holding only five seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombias Presidentelect Abelardo De La Espriella On Friday Said Former Congressman Rodrigo Lara Will Serve As Interior Minister In His Administration | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:47 IST
Abelardo De La Espriella's Challenge: Navigating a Divided Colombian Congress

Colombia's president-elect, Abelardo De La Espriella, announced on Friday that Rodrigo Lara, a former congressman, will take the role of interior minister. Lara's main responsibility will be managing the government's rapport with a deeply divided congress.

De La Espriella is seeking the backing of lawmakers to fulfill several key promises, including revitalizing the oil industry, curbing armed groups, and reducing the size of the government. However, his political party holds a minimal presence with just five congressional seats.

The leftist Historic Pact party commands more seats than any other, yet no single party maintains a majority in either legislative chamber, posing significant challenges for De La Espriella's administration.

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