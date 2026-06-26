Putin and Lukashenko Meet Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Will Meet Later On Friday

Amid escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are scheduled to meet for crucial talks focusing on the Ukraine conflict, according to both presidential administrations.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced concerns over Belarus’ role, suspecting Putin of pressuring Lukashenko to bolster support for Russia. However, both Belarus and Russia deny these allegations, asserting that it's Ukraine and Western nations stoking the tensions.

Previously, Lukashenko cautioned Ukrainian representatives against drawing Belarus into the war. Despite not deploying troops, Belarus has permitted Russian military activities within its borders, including the controversial stationing of nuclear weapons.