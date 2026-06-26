Putin and Lukashenko Meet Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to meet for discussions centered on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Tensions are high as Ukraine accuses Belarus of supporting Russia, a claim both Moscow and Minsk deny. The meeting aims to address allegations and regional concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Will Meet Later On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:35 IST
Putin and Lukashenko Meet Amid Ukraine Tensions
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Amid escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are scheduled to meet for crucial talks focusing on the Ukraine conflict, according to both presidential administrations.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has voiced concerns over Belarus’ role, suspecting Putin of pressuring Lukashenko to bolster support for Russia. However, both Belarus and Russia deny these allegations, asserting that it's Ukraine and Western nations stoking the tensions.

Previously, Lukashenko cautioned Ukrainian representatives against drawing Belarus into the war. Despite not deploying troops, Belarus has permitted Russian military activities within its borders, including the controversial stationing of nuclear weapons.

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