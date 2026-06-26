Wrexham's Folk Hero Departs: Paul Mullin's Legacy

Paul Mullin, pivotal in Wrexham's ascent under Hollywood ownership, leaves the club by mutual consent. Over five years, Mullin scored 110 goals in 172 matches, aiding in three promotions. His journey, celebrated in a documentary, ends after a decisive impact on the club's storied return to prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paul Mullin | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:56 IST
Wrexham's Folk Hero Departs: Paul Mullin's Legacy

Paul Mullin, the emblematic figure in Wrexham's fairytale ascent led by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has parted ways with the Championship club by mutual consent. His departure caps a remarkable five-year tenure during which he was instrumental in securing three promotions.

Mullin, 31, joined Wrexham in 2021 on a free transfer from Cambridge United. He quickly earned folk hero status not only in the Racecourse Ground stands but globally, thanks to the acclaimed documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham.' With 110 goals in 172 appearances, Mullin was a cornerstone of the club's National League title victory in 2023, marking their return to the English Football League after a 15-year hiatus.

Manager Phil Parkinson praised Mullin's contributions: "Mulls' role in Wrexham's narrative cannot be overstated, with countless memorable goals and moments." Despite featuring less in his final season as Wrexham clinched a historic promotion to the Championship, Mullin's legacy is cemented. Wrexham finished last season just shy of a Premier League playoff spot, placing seventh in the Championship.

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